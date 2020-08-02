1/
Ronnie Dean Warner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronnie Dean Warner, 72, of Paxico, Kansas, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020.

A Celebration of Ronnie's Life will be held at a later date. Private inurnment will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Philip Billard Post No. 1650, V.F.W or the Auxiliary, 3110 SW Huntoon St., Topeka, Kansas 66604 or to the Light of the World Christian Center, 3301 SW Gage Blvd., Topeka, Kansas 66614.

Dove Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd. is assisting the family.

To view Ronnie's full obituary and leave the family a special message, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dove Cremations & Funerals - Southwest Chapel
3700 SW Wanamaker Rd.
Topeka, KS 66610
785-272-9797
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by CJOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved