Ronnie Dean Warner, 72, of Paxico, Kansas, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020.
A Celebration of Ronnie's Life will be held at a later date. Private inurnment will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Philip Billard Post No. 1650, V.F.W or the Auxiliary, 3110 SW Huntoon St., Topeka, Kansas 66604 or to the Light of the World Christian Center, 3301 SW Gage Blvd., Topeka, Kansas 66614.
Dove Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd. is assisting the family.
