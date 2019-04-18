|
Ronnie Howland Howland, Ronnie; 60 years old, of Raytown, MO passed away on April 15, 2019 after a long battle with cancer, surrounded by family. Ronnie was a USAF disabled veteran. He was born in Topeka, KS. He is sorely missed by his wife, Shirley, of 42 years, and his sons, Jay and Steven. He has two surviving brothers and 2 surviving sisters; he was especially close to his youngest brother David and sister-in-law Debbie. May his eternal life be spent fishing and enjoying simple pleasures he was denied for too long given his disability and bout with cancer.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019