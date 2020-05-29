Ronnie Joe Reed
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ronnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronnie Joe Reed finished his race on 05/27/2020. He is now in the arms of his Savior after a long battle with Kidney disease. Ronnie was born on 11/12/1946 the son of William and Willie Merle (Fulford) Reed in Fort Worth, Texas. He graduated from Brewer High School in White Settlement, Texas in 1964 and then attended Grace and Glory Bible College. He married his best friend and the girl of his dreams, Mary Ellen Smith in 1966.

Ronnie served his country with pride in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. After serving in the war, Ronnie returned to Kansas City and started teaching at Grace and Glory Bible College and started a 43-year career with Grainger's, where he served in a variety of roles including branch manager in the Topeka area.

He is survived by his beautiful bride Mary; two sons, Wesley Reed and his wife Sonia, Russell Reed and his wife Roxanne; five grandchildren Tanner, Carrie, Savon, Kale and Aubrie as well as one great-grandson, Steven. Ronnie is also survived by two sisters, Sharon Malhiot of Burlingame, KS and Mary Rouseau of Houston, TX along with several other family members and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three half-brothers, Billy Reed, Barney Reed and Rufus Reed; father and mother-in-law, Paul and Ruth Smith and brother-in-law, Eugene Malhiot.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020 from 9:30-11:00 A.M., followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 11:00 A.M., both at the Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Ave., Topeka, KS 66603. A graveside service with military honors will be at 1:00 P.M. at the Burlingame Cemetery in Burlingame, KS.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Midland Hospice. The family appreciates Midland Hospice for all their help during the last few months of Ronnie's life.

To share a memory or to leave condolences, please visit Ronnie's memorial webpage at www.brennanmathenafh.com. Arrangements entrusted to Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home. Ronnie Ronnie Joe Joe Reed Reed



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 29 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
BRENNAN MATHENA FUNERAL HOME
800 SW 6th Ave
Topeka, KS 66603
(785) 354-7706
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved