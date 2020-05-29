Ronnie Joe Reed finished his race on 05/27/2020. He is now in the arms of his Savior after a long battle with Kidney disease. Ronnie was born on 11/12/1946 the son of William and Willie Merle (Fulford) Reed in Fort Worth, Texas. He graduated from Brewer High School in White Settlement, Texas in 1964 and then attended Grace and Glory Bible College. He married his best friend and the girl of his dreams, Mary Ellen Smith in 1966.
Ronnie served his country with pride in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. After serving in the war, Ronnie returned to Kansas City and started teaching at Grace and Glory Bible College and started a 43-year career with Grainger's, where he served in a variety of roles including branch manager in the Topeka area.
He is survived by his beautiful bride Mary; two sons, Wesley Reed and his wife Sonia, Russell Reed and his wife Roxanne; five grandchildren Tanner, Carrie, Savon, Kale and Aubrie as well as one great-grandson, Steven. Ronnie is also survived by two sisters, Sharon Malhiot of Burlingame, KS and Mary Rouseau of Houston, TX along with several other family members and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three half-brothers, Billy Reed, Barney Reed and Rufus Reed; father and mother-in-law, Paul and Ruth Smith and brother-in-law, Eugene Malhiot.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020 from 9:30-11:00 A.M., followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 11:00 A.M., both at the Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Ave., Topeka, KS 66603. A graveside service with military honors will be at 1:00 P.M. at the Burlingame Cemetery in Burlingame, KS.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Midland Hospice. The family appreciates Midland Hospice for all their help during the last few months of Ronnie's life.
To share a memory or to leave condolences, please visit Ronnie's memorial webpage at www.brennanmathenafh.com. Arrangements entrusted to Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home. Ronnie Ronnie Joe Joe Reed Reed
Ronnie served his country with pride in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. After serving in the war, Ronnie returned to Kansas City and started teaching at Grace and Glory Bible College and started a 43-year career with Grainger's, where he served in a variety of roles including branch manager in the Topeka area.
He is survived by his beautiful bride Mary; two sons, Wesley Reed and his wife Sonia, Russell Reed and his wife Roxanne; five grandchildren Tanner, Carrie, Savon, Kale and Aubrie as well as one great-grandson, Steven. Ronnie is also survived by two sisters, Sharon Malhiot of Burlingame, KS and Mary Rouseau of Houston, TX along with several other family members and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three half-brothers, Billy Reed, Barney Reed and Rufus Reed; father and mother-in-law, Paul and Ruth Smith and brother-in-law, Eugene Malhiot.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020 from 9:30-11:00 A.M., followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 11:00 A.M., both at the Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Ave., Topeka, KS 66603. A graveside service with military honors will be at 1:00 P.M. at the Burlingame Cemetery in Burlingame, KS.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Midland Hospice. The family appreciates Midland Hospice for all their help during the last few months of Ronnie's life.
To share a memory or to leave condolences, please visit Ronnie's memorial webpage at www.brennanmathenafh.com. Arrangements entrusted to Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home. Ronnie Ronnie Joe Joe Reed Reed
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 29 to May 30, 2020.