Mrs. Rosaileen Genevieve "Rosie" (Drummond) Griffin Rosaileen G. "Rosie" Griffin age 99, of Topeka, Kansas passed away January 15, 2020 at Brewster Place. She was born on August 17th, 1920 in Doniphan, Kansas, the daughter of Emil and Amelia (Neese) Drummond. She attended Doniphan High School, the class of 1938. She later attended Highland Community College where she studied business. She was an active member at First Congregational Church and was a member of First Nighters. Rosie married her husband William Griffin on June 13, 1948. Rosie worked for the Kansas Department of Motor Vehicles for several years before becoming a wife and mother. Rosie remained active during the years she lived at Brewster, joining in on the numerous activities offered. She liked trivia and bingo as well as going on many outings, which included trips to the casinos, lunches, Topeka and Kansas City Zoos, Sea Life, the Plaza in Kansas City, and riding in the St. Patrick's Day Parade. Rosie is survived by her son, David Griffin; niece, Cheryle Rimel; nephew, Edward Hagen; and her family at Brewster Place. She was proceeded in death by her husband, William Griffin; and sister, Edwynne Moore. A funeral service will be at 10:30AM on Saturday, January 18th at Penwell-Gabel Chapel, 1321 SW 10th Ave. The visitation will be the hour prior at 9:30AM. For the full obituary, please visit PenwellGabelTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020
