More Obituaries for Rosalie Rogers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosalie E. Rogers

Rosalie E. Rogers Obituary
Rosalie E. Rogers Rosalie E. Rogers (Montgomery), 87, Topeka passed away May 2, 2020.

She is survived by her two daughters Connie Leiker (Kevin) and Vicki Hursh (Curtis); grandsons Tyler and Dylan Leiker, Cody and Chance Hursh. She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred J. Rogers, parents, Otto and Beulah Montgomery and two sisters, Maxine Sage and Carol Kimball and four brothers, Lyle Montgomery, Orville Montgomery, Ivan Montgomery and Glenn Montgomery.

Memorial services will be announced at a later date. Memorial Contributions are suggested to Midland Care or Town and Country Christian Church.

A Celebration of Life gathering is pending.

www.DoveTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 6 to May 7, 2020
Remember
