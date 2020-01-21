Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rosalie Hooper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosalie Hooper

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosalie Hooper Obituary
Rosalie Hooper Rosalie Hooper passed away on January 17, 2020 at her home. She was 84 years old.She was preceded in death by her husband Floyd Hooper. They were married for 62 years.She has 5 children: Linda Montour ( Steve) Cheryl Hubbart Don Hooper (Theresa) Mark Hooper( Krista).She has 15 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren ,and 1 great great grandchild, she enjoyed spending time with all of them.She was employed by several Topeka businesses through the years as well as homemaker. She loved our family gatherings We will have a family Celebration of her Life per her wishes.She will missed by all of her family.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosalie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -