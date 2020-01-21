|
Rosalie Hooper Rosalie Hooper passed away on January 17, 2020 at her home. She was 84 years old.She was preceded in death by her husband Floyd Hooper. They were married for 62 years.She has 5 children: Linda Montour ( Steve) Cheryl Hubbart Don Hooper (Theresa) Mark Hooper( Krista).She has 15 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren ,and 1 great great grandchild, she enjoyed spending time with all of them.She was employed by several Topeka businesses through the years as well as homemaker. She loved our family gatherings We will have a family Celebration of her Life per her wishes.She will missed by all of her family.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020