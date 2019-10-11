|
Rose Ann Dale Rose Ann Dale, 82, of Tecumseh, passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019.
Family will greet friends from 3:00 to 6:00 pm on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, 1321 SW 10th Ave. Topeka, KS 66604. Celebration of Life will be 10:00 am Monday, October 14, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Arab Shrine Travel Fund for Children, 1305 S. Kansas Ave. Topeka KS or Elara Caring Hospice 901 Ne River Rd, , Topeka, Kansas.
To view the full obituary or leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019