Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home
2801 SW Urish Road
Topeka, KS 66614
(785) 272-7888
Rose Lee


1920 - 2020
Rose Lee Obituary
Rose Lee Rose Ann Lee, 100, Topeka, Kansas, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020. Rose was born March 23, 1920, in Topeka, the son of Joseph and Mary Schmidt Etzel. She attended Sacred Heart Grade School and Topeka High School. Rose married Donald Lee on September 17, 1955. She worked at Crosby's Department Store for 28 years as the cosmetic department manager. After Crosby's closed, she went to work for the City of Topeka, in the water department and a billing operator. Rose was a member of Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church.

Rose is survived by her husband, Don; son, Jim Ringelman; grandchildren, David Ringelman, Jodi Davis (James), Ryan Ringelman (Cailin); great-grandchildren, Hale, Ryan Elizabeth, Charlotte, Brendon, Kyra and Joseph; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Marcus Etzel, Mary Etzel, Joseph Etzel, Irene Bonovich and Alexander Etzel.

Burial will be private in Mount Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to St. Croix Hospice or to Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church, sent in care of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614. Condolences may be sent online to www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020
