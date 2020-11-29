1/1
Rose Lopez
1929 - 2020
Rose Lopez, age 91, of Topeka, KS, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at The University of Kansas Health System-St. Francis Campus.

Rose was born the daughter of Panfilo and Antonia (Perez) Rocha on August 4, 1929 in Pauline, KS.

On December 27, 1963, Rose married Joseph "Joe" M. Lopez, Sr., in Topeka, KS. Together, they shared 57 years of marriage.

She was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church and was devoted to her faith. Rose enjoyed crocheting, cooking, especially, Mexican food and homemade tortillas. Volunteering and assisting at LULAC was very important to Rose. She would root for the KU Jayhawks and KC Chiefs. Above all, spending time with her family was her greatest joy.

Survivors include her beloved husband of the home, Joseph "Joe" M. Lopez, Sr.; two sons, Joseph "Joe" Lopez, Jr. and his wife Liz, Mario Lopez and his wife Jessica Johnson-Lopez; four granddaughters, Alicia Mumford and her husband Cordell, Felicia "Pookie" Lopez, Michelle Lopez and Jude Lopez; two great-granddaughters, Isabella and Madelyn Mumford; two sisters, Rosemary Gutierrez and Aurora King; nephew, Tom Soza and his wife Judy and a loving extended family.

Rose was preceded in death by her parents; infant daughter, Maria Lopez; four siblings, Pilar Soza, Rudolph Rocha, Helen Ortiz, Francis Soza Mejia; and a niece, Ramona Kraus.

She will lie in state at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 201 NE Chandler St., Topeka, KS 66616 on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 9-10:30 A.M., followed by a parish rosary at 10:30 A.M. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M., all at the church. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Topeka.

Memorial contributions can be made in Rose's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

To share a memory or to leave condolences, please visit, www.brennanmathenafh.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Ave., Topeka, KS 66603. Rose Lopez
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Lying in State
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
DEC
1
Rosary
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
DEC
1
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
Memories & Condolences
November 28, 2020
Aunt Rose would always look out for us when we growing up. She would tell us how she felt and it didn’t matter if we liked or not. Most of all, I will miss going down to the house to see and visit with her.
Marty Gutierrez
Family
November 28, 2020
Aunt Rose, Her witty sense of humor and personality made her one of a kind. I will never forget the delicious pumpkin cakes she made for me on my birthdays! She knew it was my favorite and she took pleasure baking it for me. Although we are sad she has departed, we take comfort in knowing she was blessed with a long life and loving family. Our condolences to Uncle Joe, Jo Jo, Mario, and family. We love you Aunt Rose and we will miss you very much. Say hi to mom.....oh boy, what a reunion that will be! Love, John
John & Lydia Ortiz
Family
November 28, 2020
John & Lydia Ortiz
Family
November 28, 2020
My heart is so sad today seeing that Rose is no longer with us. I always considered her to be like an Aunt to me. She always treated me like I was part of the family. You will be deeply missed. Rest in Heaven "Aunt Rose".
Tara Merkel Nicholas
Friend
November 28, 2020
My Aunt Rose was my biggest cheerleader, always had positive encouraging words for me. She always told me "Do everything mija" I will miss here so so much but I know she is resting. Thank you for loving like a daughter.

Love you,
Bobe
Angela Gutierrez
Family
