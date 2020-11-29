Aunt Rose, Her witty sense of humor and personality made her one of a kind. I will never forget the delicious pumpkin cakes she made for me on my birthdays! She knew it was my favorite and she took pleasure baking it for me. Although we are sad she has departed, we take comfort in knowing she was blessed with a long life and loving family. Our condolences to Uncle Joe, Jo Jo, Mario, and family. We love you Aunt Rose and we will miss you very much. Say hi to mom.....oh boy, what a reunion that will be! Love, John

John & Lydia Ortiz

