Rose Lopez, age 91, of Topeka, KS, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at The University of Kansas Health System-St. Francis Campus.
Rose was born the daughter of Panfilo and Antonia (Perez) Rocha on August 4, 1929 in Pauline, KS.
On December 27, 1963, Rose married Joseph "Joe" M. Lopez, Sr., in Topeka, KS. Together, they shared 57 years of marriage.
She was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church and was devoted to her faith. Rose enjoyed crocheting, cooking, especially, Mexican food and homemade tortillas. Volunteering and assisting at LULAC was very important to Rose. She would root for the KU Jayhawks and KC Chiefs. Above all, spending time with her family was her greatest joy.
Survivors include her beloved husband of the home, Joseph "Joe" M. Lopez, Sr.; two sons, Joseph "Joe" Lopez, Jr. and his wife Liz, Mario Lopez and his wife Jessica Johnson-Lopez; four granddaughters, Alicia Mumford and her husband Cordell, Felicia "Pookie" Lopez, Michelle Lopez and Jude Lopez; two great-granddaughters, Isabella and Madelyn Mumford; two sisters, Rosemary Gutierrez and Aurora King; nephew, Tom Soza and his wife Judy and a loving extended family.
Rose was preceded in death by her parents; infant daughter, Maria Lopez; four siblings, Pilar Soza, Rudolph Rocha, Helen Ortiz, Francis Soza Mejia; and a niece, Ramona Kraus.
She will lie in state at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 201 NE Chandler St., Topeka, KS 66616 on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 9-10:30 A.M., followed by a parish rosary at 10:30 A.M. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M., all at the church. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Topeka.
Memorial contributions can be made in Rose's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Rose Lopez