Rose Mary Lara, 73, of Topeka, KS passed away peacefully on Friday, July 19, 2019, at The Healthcare Resort of Topeka, surrounded by her loving family.



She was born on March 29, 1946, the daughter of Augustine "Augie" and Mary "Jessie" (Gonzales) Ramirez.



Rose was a devoted member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. For several years she and her husband Felix volunteered to run the Fiesta Mexicana baked goods stand. In her final career before retirement, she was a Paraprofessional for USD #501 at Whitson Elementary, working with the English as a Second Language (ESL) Program.



Rose was an amazing baker and for many years sold her baked goods and crafts at the Topeka Farmer's Market. She also sold her baked items and candy every holiday season at the Crestview Christmas event where she had a loyal customer following. She was a member of the OLG widow's luncheon group where she found great comfort in the time spent together. Rose enjoyed every opportunity to spend time with extended family from Kansas City and Chanute, laughing and talking for hours on end. In her free time, she also enjoyed going to the casino with her daughter and took her first trip to Las Vegas this year, someplace she had always wanted to visit.



She married Felix Joe Lara on August 26, 1965 in Topeka. He preceded her in death on February 20, 2010. She is survived by four daughters, Barbara (Todd) Neese of Denver, CO, Debra (Ed) Weatherford of North Pole, AK, Anna Lara, and Jennifer (Mark Gabrielson) Lara all of Topeka. Two sisters, Katherine Saenz of Bellevue, NE, and Martha "Marti" Gonzales of Topeka, and eight grandchildren, James Weatherford, Zachery Smith, Katelyn Weatherford, Graciela Gomez, Isabelle Gomez, Elianna Gomez, Sam Weatherford and Millie Weatherford also survive. Rose was also preceded in death by her parents, Augie and Jessie Ramirez, a brother Robert Ramirez, and two nieces, Angela Marie and Elizabeth "Lisa" Saenz.



She will lie in state after 2:00 p.m. Thursday at Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home where a Parish Rosary will be prayed at 6:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Friday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church or DaVita Kidney Care, (for dialysis) sent in care of Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Avenue, Topeka, KS 66603.



Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from July 23 to July 24, 2019