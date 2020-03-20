|
Rose Morin Rose E. Morin, age 83, of Manhattan, died March 18, 2020, at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan.
She was born May 12, 1936, in Damar, KS.
She was married to Robert E. "Bob" Morin.
Cremation is planned with Mass of the Christian Burial to be held at a later date when everyone is safe to attend the services.
Memorial contributions may be made to either the Seven Dolors Catholic Church, Stagg Hill Golf Club or the Good Shepherd Hospice House. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
Complete obituary and services will be announced later by the funeral home.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020