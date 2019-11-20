Topeka Capital-Journal Obituaries
|
BRENNAN MATHENA FUNERAL HOME
800 SW 6th Ave
Topeka, KS 66603
(785) 354-7706
Rosemary Hackett
Lying in State
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
BRENNAN MATHENA FUNERAL HOME
800 SW 6th Ave
Topeka, KS 66603
Rosary
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
5:00 PM
BRENNAN MATHENA FUNERAL HOME
800 SW 6th Ave
Topeka, KS 66603
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church
Rosemary Hackett


1936 - 2019
Rosemary Hackett Obituary
Rosemary Hackett, 82, of Topeka, KS died Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Aldersgate Village.

She was born December 8, 1936 in Topeka the daughter of Ralph and Elizabeth (Kaberline) Baum.

Rosemary was a member of Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Daughters of Isabella Little Flower Circle #503, Good Sam Camping Club, Chippewa Camping Club and was a Charter member of Rollin Sam's Camping Club.

She owned and operated her own child day care for over 21 years.

Rosemary married James Hackett on June 21, 1958 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Topeka. He survives. Other survivors include her children, David Hackett, Donna Birk, Gary Hackett, Larry Hackett, Linda Flanagan and Kenneth Hackett. Six grandchildren, Megan Kirkwood, Tony Birk, Kyle Hackett, Kelsey Wagner, Haylee Hackett, Jacob Hackett and three great-grandchildren, Makenzie Kirkwood, Preslee Kirkwood and Huxley Wagner also survive. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert and Joseph Baum

She will lie in state after 2:00 p.m. Thursday at Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home where a Parish Rosary will be prayed at 5:00 p.m. Following the rosary, the family will receive friends until 6:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Friday at Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to the or Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church sent in care of Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Avenue, Topeka, KS 66603

Fond memories and condolences may be left at

www.brennanmathenafh.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
