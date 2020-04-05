|
Rosemary Torrez Rosemary Parsons Torrez, 95, of Topeka, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020.
Rosemary married Arnold LeBombarb in June 1942; to this union they had two children, Carol Hamilton and Lonnie LeBombarb. He preceded her in death on March 6, 1984. She later married Alex Torrez in June 1973; he preceded her in death on May 26, 1984. Other survivors include her grandchildren, Kelly (Gar) Demo, Hudson (Jennifer) Hamilton, and Lonnie Hamilton; great-grandchildren, Riley Demo, Asher Demo, Adell Hamilton, and P.J. Hamilton and brother, Larry Parsons. She was preceded in death by her son, Lonnie LeBombarb.
Cremation is planned. Private graveside services will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery. A Celebration of her Life will be at a later date.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020