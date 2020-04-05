Home

POWERED BY

Services
Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
(785) 354-8558
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemary Torrez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemary Torrez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosemary Torrez Obituary
Rosemary Torrez Rosemary Parsons Torrez, 95, of Topeka, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020.

Rosemary married Arnold LeBombarb in June 1942; to this union they had two children, Carol Hamilton and Lonnie LeBombarb. He preceded her in death on March 6, 1984. She later married Alex Torrez in June 1973; he preceded her in death on May 26, 1984. Other survivors include her grandchildren, Kelly (Gar) Demo, Hudson (Jennifer) Hamilton, and Lonnie Hamilton; great-grandchildren, Riley Demo, Asher Demo, Adell Hamilton, and P.J. Hamilton and brother, Larry Parsons. She was preceded in death by her son, Lonnie LeBombarb.

Cremation is planned. Private graveside services will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery. A Celebration of her Life will be at a later date.

To view the full obituary and to leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosemary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -