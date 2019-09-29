Home

Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
(785) 354-8558
Roxanna Louise Culbertson Obituary
Roxanna Louise Culbertson Roxanna Louise Culbertson, 60, of, passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019.

She was born September 17, 1959, in Topeka, Kansas the daughter of James and Joyce (Barnes) Rasmussen. She graduated from Topeka West High School and attended Washburn University. She worked at Walmart for many years as a cashier.

Survivors include her daughter, Anastacia Sanders; parents, Jim and Joyce Rasmussen; a brother, Jim Rasmussen; three grandchildren and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

A memorial service will be at 11:00 am on Saturday October 5, 2019 at First United Methodist Church in the Klasse Chapel, 600 SW Topeka, KS 66603.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family to offset funeral expenses.

To leave a message for the family online, please visit

www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019
