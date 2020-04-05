Home

POWERED BY

Services
Parker-Price Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
245 NW Independence
Topeka, KS 66608
(785) 234-5850
Resources
More Obituaries for Roxy Corber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roxy L. "Tootsie" (Bloom) Corber


1952 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roxy L. "Tootsie" (Bloom) Corber Obituary
Roxy L. "Tootsie" (Bloom) Corber Roxy L. Corber, 67, passed away on April 2, 2020 at Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka, Kansas.

Roxy was born on November 1, 1952, the daughter of Floyd and Myrl (Harris) Bloom. She attended Topeka High School, graduating with the class of 1970. Following High School, Roxy worked at Josten's Year Book and later worked for Frito Lay in packing, then went back to school and obtained her degree in Human Resources and continued to work at Frito Lay in Human Resources. During her free time, Roxy enjoyed her pets, family and friends, and especially working in her yard. Roxy is survived by her siblings, Sheryl (Larry) Petry, Steven Bloom, Mark Bloom, Karen Mulanax, and Tara Bloom; very special friend, Dee Oakes; many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Jack Bloom and Dana Bloom. Following Roxy's wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial service will take place at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Helping Hands Humane Society 5720 SW 21st Topeka, KS 66604 or National Breast Cancer Foundation PO Box 678572 Dallas, TX 75267. To leave a message for Roxy's family, visit www.ParkerPriceFh.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roxy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -