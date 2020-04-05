|
Roxy L. "Tootsie" (Bloom) Corber Roxy L. Corber, 67, passed away on April 2, 2020 at Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka, Kansas.
Roxy was born on November 1, 1952, the daughter of Floyd and Myrl (Harris) Bloom. She attended Topeka High School, graduating with the class of 1970. Following High School, Roxy worked at Josten's Year Book and later worked for Frito Lay in packing, then went back to school and obtained her degree in Human Resources and continued to work at Frito Lay in Human Resources. During her free time, Roxy enjoyed her pets, family and friends, and especially working in her yard. Roxy is survived by her siblings, Sheryl (Larry) Petry, Steven Bloom, Mark Bloom, Karen Mulanax, and Tara Bloom; very special friend, Dee Oakes; many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Jack Bloom and Dana Bloom. Following Roxy's wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial service will take place at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Helping Hands Humane Society 5720 SW 21st Topeka, KS 66604 or National Breast Cancer Foundation PO Box 678572 Dallas, TX 75267. To leave a message for Roxy's family, visit www.ParkerPriceFh.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020