On Sunday August 23rd, Roy Ayers Holladay, loving father of 3 children, passed away at age 94 in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. Born in El Dorado, KS, third of six children. In 1954, he married Anita Harris and is survived by his daughter Anne Holladay, Fairbanks, AK, son, Doug Holladay, Jupiter, FL and daughter, Leslie Weirough, Aroura, CO.



After serving in the Air Force he received his electrical engineering degree from Kansas University. Roy worked for the Atomic Energy Commission with Bendix until he purchased the St. Marys Star newspaper in 1972 and published it until his retirement. A kind soul who survived polio as a child. He never smoked a cigarette or had a drink of alcohol and only kissed one woman in his life. He spent his last years in Jupiter, FL. His pure heart touched many. Roy Ayers Holladay



