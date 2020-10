Or Copy this URL to Share

May 7, 1961 - Oct. 1, 2020



FARGO, N.D. - Roy D. Richardson, 59, Fargo, formerly Grand Forks, N.D., died Thursday, Oct. 1, in his home. A celebration of life will be held for family and friends on Saturday, Oct. 10 in Topeka. A service will be held at a later date in Topeka, KS.



