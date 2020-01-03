|
Roy R. Bell Roy Ralph Bell, 88, of Seneca, KS passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at his home.
Funeral services will be 10:30 Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the Seneca United Methodist Church in Seneca. Burial with Military Honors will follow at the Fairview Cemetery in Goff. Family will greet friends from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Friday evening at the Mercer Funeral Home in Holton. Memorials may be given to the Jackson Heights Honor Flight c/o Mercer Funeral Home P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436. www.mercerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020