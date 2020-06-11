Dr. Royce C. Walz, 92, Topeka, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020.
He was born August 29, 1927, in St. Francis, Kansas the son of Thomas J. and Lois E. (Warner) Walz.
He graduated from St. Francis High School in St. Francis, Kansas. The day after graduation, he joined the Navy and served until the end of WWII. After the war, he attended the University of Kansas where he received his Bachelor of Arts and later his medical degree from the University of Vienna in Austria.
He went into practice with his father as a family physician in St. Francis, Kansas. He then came to Menninger's in Topeka where he trained in psychiatry and retired from the VA Hospital as a psychiatrist after 23 years.
Dr. Walz earned the rank of Eagle Scout in high school and later became a Scout leader. He was a member of the Arab Shrine, the Kansas and American Psychiatric Associations, American Medical Association, and Countryside United Methodist Church.
On February 9, 1962, he married Patsy A. Hastings in St. Francis, Kansas. She survives. Other survivors include three children: Elizabeth Walz, Leyden, MA; Jeffrey (Deb) Walz; and Jennifer Wilson, all of Topeka; five grandchildren: Alex, Hannah, Jake, Tauren, and Avery; and one great-granddaughter, Riley.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Larry Walz.
Royce was an avid hunter, fisherman, and enjoyed spending time at his home in Colorado, and with his canine companions. He was a craftsman, woodcarver, and painter and also enjoyed crossword puzzles.
Cremation is planned. Memorial contributions may be made to Topeka Rescue Mission, 600 N Kansas Ave, Topeka, KS 66608 or Salvation Army, 1320 SE 6th Avenue, Topeka, KS 66607. To leave a message or send a card for Royce's family, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com. Dr. Dr. Royce Royce C. C. Walz Walz
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.