Ruben Hernandez, 89, of Topeka, passed away at the House at Midland Care on August 24, 2020.
He was born on May 12, 1931 in El Paso, Texas the son of Enrique and Ramona (Castillo) Hernandez.
Ruben served his country in the U.S. Air Force serving from 1950 to 1953 at Forbes Air Force Base.
He worked as a Carman for the Santa Fe Railway Company for over 30 years. He also worked part time for McDonald's for 21 years. He was instrumental in helping McDonald's streamline their inventory processes.
He was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, American G.I. Forum and was a past member of the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed woodworking, crafts, and tinkering with gadgets and automobiles.
Ruben was active in the Mexican Baseball League.
He married Rita Sanchez on August 29, 1953. She survives. He is also survived by a sister, Ernestina Apodaca in El Paso, Texas, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by three brothers, Art, Felix and Louie Hernandez and a sister, Henrietta Ramirez.
Ruben will lie in state at the Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home on Thursday after 2:00 p.m. where his family will receive friends from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. and a Parish Rosary will be prayed at 6:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery with military honors.
Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church and sent in care of Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Ave., Topeka, Kansas 66603.
