1/1
Ruben Hernandez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruben's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruben Hernandez, 89, of Topeka, passed away at the House at Midland Care on August 24, 2020.

He was born on May 12, 1931 in El Paso, Texas the son of Enrique and Ramona (Castillo) Hernandez.

Ruben served his country in the U.S. Air Force serving from 1950 to 1953 at Forbes Air Force Base.

He worked as a Carman for the Santa Fe Railway Company for over 30 years. He also worked part time for McDonald's for 21 years. He was instrumental in helping McDonald's streamline their inventory processes.

He was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, American G.I. Forum and was a past member of the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed woodworking, crafts, and tinkering with gadgets and automobiles.

Ruben was active in the Mexican Baseball League.

He married Rita Sanchez on August 29, 1953. She survives. He is also survived by a sister, Ernestina Apodaca in El Paso, Texas, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by three brothers, Art, Felix and Louie Hernandez and a sister, Henrietta Ramirez.

Ruben will lie in state at the Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home on Thursday after 2:00 p.m. where his family will receive friends from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. and a Parish Rosary will be prayed at 6:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery with military honors.

Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church and sent in care of Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Ave., Topeka, Kansas 66603.

Online condolences and fond memories may be left at www.brennanmathenafh.com. Ruben Hernandez



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
BRENNAN MATHENA FUNERAL HOME
800 SW 6th Ave
Topeka, KS 66603
(785) 354-7706
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by CJOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved