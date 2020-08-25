Ruby Ellen "Sally" Bozarth passed away on August 23, 2020 at Midland Hospice in Topeka, Kansas. She was born on April 5, 1930, to Gordon and Lucy Willard. She married Ralph Bozarth, Jr. on September 15, 1948. He predeceased her in 2002. Until moving into a retirement community in Topeka in 2012, Sally had spent her life in Eskridge.
Sally was a hard-working farm wife. She was an excellent cook and loved to bake cookies. She also enjoyed a good cup of coffee and the occasional cognac. Sally was an exceptional quilter and made quilts for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She loved to read, play Scrabble, and solve crossword puzzles.
Survivors include: her four children, Jane Thayer of Seattle Washington, Nancy Rice (Gale) of Topeka, Martha Darrah (Rob) of Overland Park, Kansas, and John Bozarth (Susan) of Eskridge. She was the proud grandmother of Christina Lundberg (Kris), Justin Thayer (Haley), Karen Bock (Mike), Janet Schweer (Chad), Stacie Mackey, Brian Darrah, and Taylor Bozarth (Julie)> She is also survived by 15 great-grandchildren, one brother, Tom Willard of Emporia, Kansas, and several nieces and nephews.
The family will have a private graveside service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Midland Hospice, 200 SW Frazier Circle, Topeka, Kansas 66606 or the Pottawatomie Wabaunsee Regional Library, 306 North 5th Street, St. Marys, Kansas 66536. Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.robertsblue.com
.