Ruby Lewis Lyndon--Ruby Lewis, 91, passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at her home in Lyndon, Kansas.
A celebration of life will be held at 11:00am on Friday, June 14 at Grace Point Church in Topeka. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00pm on Thursday, June 13 at the Feltner Funeral Home in Lyndon and also one hour prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Lyndon Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Oklahoma Weslyan University, sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Avenue, Lyndon, KS. 66451. Online condolences for the family may be left at feltnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 12 to June 13, 2019