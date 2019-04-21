|
Russell Brichacek Russell Brichacek passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019.
Russ was born September 15, 1953, to Glenn and Pauline Brichacek in Lyons, Kansas. He graduated from McPherson High School in 1971 and earned a degree in geology from Kansas State University. He then went to work in the oilfields in Oklahoma, where he met and married his wife, Sue "Tudi". They then moved to Topeka where Russ began his career with KDHE, in the Air Quality Division. He retired in 2015 as Bureau Chief.
Russ enjoyed spending time with his family, playing tent and hide and seek with the grandkids, gardening, yard work and fireworks. He was quite the handy man. Russ was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.
Russ is survived by his wife, Tudi, of 31 years, Topeka; daughter, Jennifer Fizer-Neal (Clay Neal) Topeka; son, Jeff Fizer (Chasity) Meriden, Kansas; five loving grandchildren who were his whole world, Clayton, Mayci, Maddie, Mollie and Kinley; and great-granddaughter, Emerie Fizer; one brother, Gary Brichacek (Miriam) Heston, Kansas; nephews, Bill Brichacek, Heston, Kansas, Joseph Brichacek, New York; and niece, Andrea Schaaf (Nathaniel) Germany. Russ was preceded in death by his parents and uncle and aunt, Raymond "Gus" and Wanda Brichacek.
Visitation will be Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS. Cremation will follow. Inurnment will be later in Lucas Cemetery, Lucas, Kansas.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Helping Hands Humane Society, the House at Midland Care or Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, sent in care of the funeral home.
