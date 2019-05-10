|
Russell Lee Jacobs Russell Lee Jacobs passed away May 8, 2019. He was born September 23, 1957. He was survived by his mother, Lois Gragert, his wife, Maejean Scott Jacobs and step-daughters Marcella Scott, Michelle Scott and Angela Connell, a step-son Mark Scott and five step-grandchildren. Rusty is also survived by a daughter, Tasha Bailey and three grandchildren of Silver Lake. He is also survived by a brother, Steven D. Jacobs, a sister, Cheryl Summers (Talbott) of South Carolina, two nephews, Christopher and Steven A. Jacobs (Mona) and a niece, Trisha Gallant (Joseph). Rusty's father, Richard Jacobs is deceased but he is also survived by his step-mother, Carol Jacobs, and step-brother Marc D'Andrea (Lisa) of Shawnee. He will be cremated at Angel's Crematorium and a memorial service will be held later this year.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 10 to May 11, 2019