Ruth Anderson Ruth Anderson, age 94, of Overbrook, KS, passed away August 20, 2019, at Midland Hospice House, Topeka, KS.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Overbrook Bible Church, Overbrook, KS. Interment will follow at Overbrook Cemetery. The family will meet with friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, August 23, 2019 at Lamb-Roberts Funeral Home, Overbrook, KS.
She was born January 12, 1925 in Exeter, CA, the daughter of Miles Daniel Durkee and Percie Jane (Severn) Durkee. Her mother died just three months after Ruth was born. She grew up living with various relatives in Nebraska and Iowa as well as attending a boarding school in Gravette, Arkansas. In 1943, she graduated from Baldwin City High School. She later received her Bachelor of Arts from Washburn University in Elementary Education in 1959 and her Masters of Education from the University of Kansas in 1966.
Ruth was a forty-two year educator primarily in the fourth and fifth grades. She also taught in many one-room schools in Shawnee, Osage and Douglas counties. She taught at Adaline School from 1943-1945, Pancake School 1948-1950, Howard from 1950 to 1951, Richland School from 1951 - 1963, Overbrook from 1963 - 1964, Tecumseh North from 1963-1965, and Tecumseh South from 1965-1987. Following her retirement, she worked at the Overbrook Library well into her 90's retiring in October of 2016.
She was a member of Overbrook Bible Church, The Busy Bee Club, and the Overbrook Library Book Club. Ruth was a very active member of the Overbrook community. She was a very social person and could always be found somewhere in town volunteering or helping others. Ruth had long lasting relationships with her former students. Many of her students considered her their favorite teacher. She enjoyed sewing and was an avid reader.
On June 28, 1944, Ruth was united in marriage to Charles F. Anderson in Lawrence, KS. He preceded her in death on December 8, 1994 after 50 years of marriage. Ruth and Charles spent many years furthering their education together. In addition, they both spent many years farming and raising cattle.
She is also preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Lois Bardales, and Elizabeth Cook.
Ruth is survived by her daughter, Charlotte Gay, Holton, KS; grandson Tim Morse and his wife, Mellissa, Holton, KS; three great grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Overbrook Library c/o Lamb-Roberts Funeral Home, P.O. Box 268, Overbrook, KS 66524. Condolences may be sent to the family through www.lamb-roberts.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019