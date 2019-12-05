|
|
Ruth Ann Guy Ruth Ann Guy, 82, of Topeka, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019.
She was born September 14, 1937 the daughter of Dale and Eldora (Norris) Cline.
Ruth married Duane L. Guy on July 9, 1955 in Geuda Springs, KS.
She enjoyed her grandchildren and hearing about them.
Survivors include sons, Terry (Penny) Guy, Mark (Rhonda) Guy, Merle (Judy) Guy, Douglas (Beckey) Guy; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; and a sister, Bobbie Moore.
She was preceded in death by her husband; one brother; two sisters and a grandchild, Jennifer.
Family will greet friends from 10:00 to 10:30 am at Penwell-Gabel, Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, 1321 SW 10th Ave. Topeka, KS 66604. A memorial ceremony will follow at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels - Topeka 2134 SW Westport Dr Topeka, KS 66614 or Harvesters-Community Food Network, 215 SE Quincy St, Topeka, KS 66603.
To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019