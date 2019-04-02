|
Ruth Ann (Komarek) Schoonover Ruth Ann Schoonover passed away Saturday, March 23rd at Richwood Nursing Home in LaGrange, Kentucky at the age of 67 after a long battle with cancer.
She was born on June 3, 1951 in Great Bend, Kansas to parents Loyall and Marion (Flowers) Komarek. She graduated high school in Great Bend and earned her degree from Phillips University in Enid, Oklahoma. She was married on January 15, 1972 to her husband James Dale Schoonover of Enid, Oklahoma. They were married 36 years. James preceded Ruth, passing away January 5, 2009. Ruth was a homemaker and owned her own company Straw & Lace. She would state her greatest accomplishment in life was knowing her Savior Jesus Christ and being able to share His love with friends, family and all of those that she interacted with.
Ruth is survived by her sons, Seth J. Schoonover of Jefferson City, Missouri and Dylan L. (Jessica) Schoonover of Crestwood, Kentucky. She is also survived by five siblings, Jean (Stu) Switzer, Mark (Lori) Komarek, Frank (DeEtta) Komarek, Ellen Walker and Becky (Don) Hopper. She relished being "Grammie" to her grandsons Brecken and Miken Schoonover. She also loved the numerous nieces and nephews of the family.
Visitation with the family will be Friday evening from 6 p.m to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Funeral services will be held at Broadway Colonial Funeral Home at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 6th in Newton, Kansas. A graveside memorial at the Florence Cemetery in Florence, Kansas will directly follow the funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Highway 54 Church of Christ in Jefferson City, Missouri. Contributions may be sent to Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, 120 E. Broadway, Newton, Ks. 67114.
