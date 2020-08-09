Ruth Bybee

Ruth A. Bybee, 82, Topeka, Kansas, passed away peacefully in her home Friday, August 7, 2020.Ruth was a physical education teacher for the Topeka School District for many years.Ruth was preceded in death by her longtime friend and companion Dixie L. Barb, her parents Otis and Dena Bybee, siblings, Joseph Harper and Thelma Watson. She is survived by her sister, Betty Palmer; many nieces and nephews; and her amazing caregivers, Brenda and Michelle.A private service is scheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday, August 13th. Please join us on the Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home Facebook page to watch her memorial service. Ruth will be inurned in Topeka Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Helping Hands Humane Society, sent in care of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614.Condolences may be sent online and a link to the funeral home Facebook page may be found at