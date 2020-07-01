Ruth E. Jacobsen
Ruth E. Jacobsen, age 90, of Topeka, KS, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Stormont Vail Hospital.

Ruth was born the daughter of Jakob and Anna (Jensen) Jacobsen on August 11, 1929 in Chicago, IL.

Her parents, Ruth, and her younger brother, Paul Jacobsen, moved to Mississippi. She graduated from high school in Mississippi and graduated with a Bachelor's Degree from Grandview College in Iowa.

Ruth had a long career as an administrator of various organizations including the National Council of Churches, the youth of the NCC called the International Christian Youth Exchange, and the Girl Scouts of America. After moving to Topeka, she worked for the Kansas Ecumenical Ministries.

Her brother Paul preceded her in death. Her sister-in-law, Therese Jacobsen of Chicago survives.

Cremation has taken place. Memorial services will be held at a later date and will be announced once available.

Memorial contributions can be made in Ruth's loving memory to Doorstep, 1119 SW 10th Ave., Topeka, KS 66604 and/or Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 2021 SW 29th St., Topeka, KS 66611.

To share a memory or to leave condolences, please visit www.brennanmathenafh.com. Arrangements entrusted to Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Ave., Topeka, KS 66603.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
BRENNAN MATHENA FUNERAL HOME
800 SW 6th Ave
Topeka, KS 66603
(785) 354-7706
