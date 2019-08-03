Home

Piper Funeral Home
714 Maple
St. Marys, KS 66536
785-437-2222
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Brewster Place Chapel
Topeka, KS
Ruth E. Larson Obituary
Ruth E. Larson Ruth E. Larson 88 passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Brewster Place in Topeka.

Memorial services will be at 2:00 P.M. Friday, August 9, 2019 at the Brewster Place Chapel in Topeka. Inurnment will be in the Rossville Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Brewster Foundation and sent in care of Piper Funeral Home, 714 Maple Street, St. Marys, Kansas 66536. To read a full obituary or leave online condolences go to

www.piperfuneralhome.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019
