Ruth Eileen Fecteau was born March 6, 1924 in rural Atchison County, the daughter of Andrew Carl and Grace (Beven) Shultz.
She attended Muscotah schools and graduated from Horton High School in 1942. She moved to Topeka and served as a Secretary to the Kansas Commissioner of Motor Vehicles.
She married Norman T. Fecteau October 27,1945, and they lived in Topeka, Kansas until his discharge from the US Air Force following WWII. They moved to Epping, NH where he served as Postmaster at Exeter and Ruth spent 20 years as a Business Administrator at Phillips Exeter Academy.
After retirement, they maintained dual residences at Hampton Beach, NH and Pompano Beach, FL. Norman preceded her in death on March 30, 2011.
She is also preceded in death by her parents, and her older Sister, Nila Wilde.
She is survived by her son, Paul (Patti) of Pompano Beach, FL and their daughter Haleigh (Tanner) Fecteau Motta of Delray Beach, Fl; and son, Alan Fecteau of Vadosta, GA; her younger sister, Marjorie Robards and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Following Ruth's wishes there will be no service. Memorial contributions may be made to Brewster Place Foundation, 1205 SW 29th Street, Topeka, Kansas 66611. To view the full obituary and leave a message for the family, please visit www.penwellgabeltopeka.com
