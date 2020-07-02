Ruth Epstein, 91, Lawrence, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020.
She was born September 24, 1928, in Bronx, New York, the daughter of Samuel and Dora (Keimowitz) Cohen.
She leaves behind her husband, Jack, of Lawrence, her daughter, Francie Costello (Tom), also of Lawrence, her son, Howard (Nancy), of Long Beach, CA and grandchildren Rachael Costello, Jacob Costello (Sadie) and Nina Epstein.
Graveside services will be 11am Friday, July 3, 2020 at Cemetery Beni Israel, Eudora, KS. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions in her memory be directed to the organizations named in her full obituary at www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com
