Ruth "Tootie" Everett, 80, of Topeka, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020.Her health changed gradually over the past year. She was the daughter of Vivian and George Scales, both officers of the Antioch Baptist Church. Survived by her husband, Darl Everett of Topeka, Kansas.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Mount Hope Cemetery, 4700 SW 17th Street, Topeka, Kansas. To view the full obituary and leave a message for the family, please visit www.penwellgabeltopeka.com
.