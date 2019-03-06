Home

Ruth Hickey Osage City--Ruth Hickey, 90, passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019 in Osage City, Kansas.

Funeral services for Ruth will be at 11:00am on Friday, March 8 at the Feltner Funeral Chapel in Lyndon. Burial will be in the Lyndon Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:30 to 8:00pm on Thursday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Lyndon High School (for the Honor Flight program), sent in care of the funeral home. Online condolences for the family may be left at feltnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019
