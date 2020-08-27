1/1
Ruth Hupe
95, formerly of Perry, KS., died Aug. 26, 2020 at the FW Huston Senior Living Center in Winchester, KS. She was born October 1, 1924 in Topeka, KS., the daughter of Charles W. Sr., and Mary Knode Wright. She was a 1942 graduate of Topeka High School and attended the University of Kansas. Ruth was a member of the Perry United Methodist Church, the UMC Women's group & Perry Senior Citizen's. She married Neil Lark Hupe on Dec. 5, 1947 in Perry, KS. He preceded her in death on Sept. 22, 2011. Survivors include two sons, David W. Hupe, Overland Park, KS., and N."Mark" (Carolyn) Hupe, Highland Ranch, CO. Three grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by one brother, Charles Wright, Jr., and one sister, Eloise Magnuson.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM, Monday, Aug. 31 at the funeral home in Oskaloosa. Private Burial at the Oak Ridge Cemetery in Perry. Memorials may be made to the Perry UMC and sent in care of the Barnett Family Funeral Home, PO Box 602, Oskaloosa, KS 66066. Online condolences may be made at barnettfamilyfh.com

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Barnett Family Funeral Home - Oskaloosa
1220 Walnut Street
Oskaloosa, KS 66066
(785) 863-2020
