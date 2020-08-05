1/
Ruth Jones
Ruth Kline Jones, 91, of Topeka, passed away Monday, August 3, 2020.

She was born Ruth Anne Kline on June 1, 1929, in Marion, Kansas, the daughter of Harry R. Kline and Georgia E. (Williams) Kline. She received a High School Diploma from Marion High School.

Ruth was employed by the Southwestern Bell telephone company for years, working as a realtor after retiring.

She was a member of Suzanne Wesley United Methodist Church.

Ruth married Glenn Edward Jones in 1966 in Topeka. He preceded her in death on January 5, 2020. Survivors include son Jim Southerland; son-in-law William Temple; grandchildren Brandy Temple and Brian Temple; six great-grandchildren, Andrew, Grayson, Avery, Addison, Abbey and Brooke; and great-great-grandchild Easton. She was preceded in death by her husband in January of 2020.

A Funeral Ceremony will be held for both Glenn and Ruth Ann on Friday, August 7th at 11:00 AM at the Dove Southwest Chapel, 3700 Wanamaker Road in Topeka. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral. Burial of Glenn and Ruth Ann will be after the service at Mount Hope Cemetery. To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
