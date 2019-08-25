Home

Ruth Mae Gallaway

Ruth Mae Gallaway Obituary
Ruth Mae Gallaway Ruth Mae Gallaway, 96, Topeka, passed away Friday, August 23, 2019.

Survivors include children, Bonnie Hoffman, McPherson, Mary (Claude) Gillum, Ethel M. Wilson, LeRoy G. Gallaway, George D. Gallaway, all of Topeka, Charles (Laveta) Horner, Chapman; 19 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and several great-great grandchildren.

Graveside inurnment service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Mount Hope Cemetery.

Dove Southeast Chapel is assisting with arrangements. To view the complete obituary or leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2019
