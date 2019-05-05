|
Ruth Magnuson Ava Ruth Conners Magnuson, the last survivor of the union of her parents, Edward Joseph Conners and Eva May Steele Conners, went to join them and her husband, Jerry, daughter, Kristi Kay Stratton, brothers, E. James and Leland "Buddy" Conners, on Monday, April 29, 2019.
Ruth always thought that the worst part of being last was you had no one to remember your childhood with. Fortunately, she married her Junior High School sweetheart and they had many memories together. Ruth attended Lincoln Grade School, East Topeka Junior High School and Topeka High School.
She retired from Kansas Power and Light Company in 1992 after 30 years of service. After Jerry retired, they traveled extensively. When their health kept them at home, they just enjoyed being together and with their children and grandchildren.
Survivors include Ruth's granddaughter, Elizabeth Ann Boykins, her husband, D'Ante and their son, Devin; her daughter, Kathleen Shay Dunkin and her children, Matthew Joseph Dunkin and Sara May Beam and her husband, Aaron and their son, Declan; one niece, Annette Jean Conners-Harris of Henderson, Nevada; and one nephew, Edward Michael Conners of Euless, Texas.
"One of my greatest joys was being a great-grandmother to Devin Boykins and Declan Beam."
Per Ruth's request, there will be a graveside service at Mount Hope Cemetery, Thursday, May 9, at 10 a.m.
And He said to him, "This day you will be with Me in Paradise." Luke 23:43
