Ruth Margaret Smith Ruth Margaret Smith passed away April 10, 2020.
Ruth leaves behind children, Brian Smith (Kim), Heather Walton (Scott) and Brenda Webb (Bob), and five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Ruth lived most of her adult life in Topeka, Kansas; the last two years she resided in Moundridge, Kansas.
Burial in Canton, Ks. No funeral due to Covid19 scourge; a Celebration of Ruth's Life at a future date.
Donations in Ruth's name may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church (Canton, Ks) or to Calvary Lutheran Church (Topeka, Ks).
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020