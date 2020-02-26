Home

Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
(785) 354-8558
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
1:30 PM - 3:30 PM
McCrite Plaza
1610 SW 37th St.
Topeka, KS
Ruth Marie (Cann) Davidson


1930 - 2020
Ruth Marie (Cann) Davidson Obituary
Ruth Marie (Cann) Davidson Ruth M. Davidson, 90, of Topeka passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020 at McCrite Health Center.

A Celebration of Life reception for Ruth will be held Saturday, March 7th, 1:30 to 3:30 pm at McCrite Plaza, 1610 SW 37th St., Topeka, KS 66611. Memorial Contributions may be offered for McCrite Plaza. Penwell-Gabel, Topeka is assisting with final arrangements.

To leave a message for the family online, please visit

www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
