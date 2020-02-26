|
Ruth Marie (Cann) Davidson Ruth M. Davidson, 90, of Topeka passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020 at McCrite Health Center.
A Celebration of Life reception for Ruth will be held Saturday, March 7th, 1:30 to 3:30 pm at McCrite Plaza, 1610 SW 37th St., Topeka, KS 66611. Memorial Contributions may be offered for McCrite Plaza. Penwell-Gabel, Topeka is assisting with final arrangements.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020