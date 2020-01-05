|
|
Ruth Nantz Ruth Nantz passed away December 23 at Oak Creek Senior Living. Ruth was born in 1924, grew up in Republic County, graduated from K-State, taught school in Osage City and Emporia. After moving to Topeka, she retired from Menningers. Ed Nantz, her husband, preceded her in death. Surviving family members are Gary Nantz, son, and his wife Linda, Lynnea Laing, daughter, and her husband Larry Howell, five grandchildren, five great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild. Ruth donated her body to KU Med for research. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Oak Creek Senior Living in Topeka, Kansas. As Ruth would always say "bye for now."
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020