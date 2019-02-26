Home

POWERED BY

Services
Parker-Price Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
245 NW Independence
Topeka, KS 66608
(785) 234-5850
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Parker-Price Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
245 NW Independence
Topeka, KS 66608
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Northland Christian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Dodge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth O. (Miller) Dodge

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ruth O. (Miller) Dodge Obituary
Ruth O. (Miller) Dodge Ruth O. (Miller) Dodge, 98, Topeka, passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019. Funeral services will be 10am on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Northland Christian Church. Interment will follow at Half Day Cemetery. Visitation will be 6-7:30pm Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Parker-Price Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, 245 NW Independence Ave, Topeka. To read the full obituary or leave a message for Ruth's family, please visit www.ParkerPriceFH.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now