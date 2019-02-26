|
Ruth O. (Miller) Dodge Ruth O. (Miller) Dodge, 98, Topeka, passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019. Funeral services will be 10am on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Northland Christian Church. Interment will follow at Half Day Cemetery. Visitation will be 6-7:30pm Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Parker-Price Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, 245 NW Independence Ave, Topeka. To read the full obituary or leave a message for Ruth's family, please visit www.ParkerPriceFH.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019