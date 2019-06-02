|
Ruth Roxane (Roush) Robinson Ruth Roxane (Roush) Robinson, 68, of Topeka, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019. She was born March 18, 1951 in Sabetha, Kansas, the daughter of Vernon and Marjorie (Allen) Roush.
Ruth graduated from Morrill High School in Morrill, Kansas. She attended Highland Community College and the University of Saint Mary in Leavenworth, Kansas and earned a Bachelor's Degree in Education from Washburn University in 1976. She was employed by the State of Kansas before retiring. She attended First Baptist Church in Topeka.
Ruth married Robert Robinson. They later divorced. Survivors include one daughter; Lisa (David) Coen of Topeka, one son; Michael (Amber) Robinson of Topeka, four grandchildren; Sara Coen, Nicholas Coen, Emily Robinson and Isabelle Robinson and her siblings; Kay (David) Howerton and Mary Jo Roush of Topeka.
Memorial services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. where the family will receive friends one hour prior to service time. Private inurnment will take place in Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to s Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517. To leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 2 to June 3, 2019