1/1
Ruu Kwang Chang
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruu's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruu Kwang Chang, 97, Topeka, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020.

Ruu was born April 9, 1923, in Hebei Province, China. He attended Shanghai University, Tulane University, University of Washington and Colorado State University. Ruu married Ida Hoh; she preceded him in death in 1968. He married Virginia "Ginger" Moege Reynolds on April 3, 1993, at Lowman United Methodist Church, in Topeka. Ruu was a mathematics professor, computer analyst, and former owner of the Silver Lake Restaurant. He was the founder of Chang's Tai Chi Club in Topeka in 1974. He was a member of the Shawnee Swingers Square Dance Club, German American Club and Christ Lutheran Church. Ruu was a true scholar, lover of Chinese history and Beijing Opera.

Ruu is survived by his wife, Ginger; children, Darcy Chang-Boykin (Tim), Logan Reynolds and Andrew Reynolds (Jill); grandchildren, Noah and Kyra Boykin, Apple Proctor, and Phoebe, Samuel, Max, Julia, Jamison and Isaac Reynolds; Brandon, Julie and Nali Buhler; and many Tai Chi students that he considered family. He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, two sisters and Darcy's mother, Ida Hoh Chang.

Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at Christ Lutheran Church, 3509 SW Burlingame Road, Topeka KS 66611, with visitation one-hour prior. Burial to follow in Mount Hope Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lowman United Methodist Church for Ruu's memorial leaf, sent in care of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614. Condolences may be sent online to

www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home
2801 SW Urish Road
Topeka, KS 66614
(785) 272-7888
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by CJOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved