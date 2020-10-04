Ruu Kwang Chang, 97, Topeka, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020.Ruu was born April 9, 1923, in Hebei Province, China. He attended Shanghai University, Tulane University, University of Washington and Colorado State University. Ruu married Ida Hoh; she preceded him in death in 1968. He married Virginia "Ginger" Moege Reynolds on April 3, 1993, at Lowman United Methodist Church, in Topeka. Ruu was a mathematics professor, computer analyst, and former owner of the Silver Lake Restaurant. He was the founder of Chang's Tai Chi Club in Topeka in 1974. He was a member of the Shawnee Swingers Square Dance Club, German American Club and Christ Lutheran Church. Ruu was a true scholar, lover of Chinese history and Beijing Opera.Ruu is survived by his wife, Ginger; children, Darcy Chang-Boykin (Tim), Logan Reynolds and Andrew Reynolds (Jill); grandchildren, Noah and Kyra Boykin, Apple Proctor, and Phoebe, Samuel, Max, Julia, Jamison and Isaac Reynolds; Brandon, Julie and Nali Buhler; and many Tai Chi students that he considered family. He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, two sisters and Darcy's mother, Ida Hoh Chang.Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at Christ Lutheran Church, 3509 SW Burlingame Road, Topeka KS 66611, with visitation one-hour prior. Burial to follow in Mount Hope Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lowman United Methodist Church for Ruu's memorial leaf, sent in care of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614. Condolences may be sent online to