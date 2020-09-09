1/1
Ryah Marie Brown
Ryah Marie Brown, 19 of Burlingame, Kansas passed away on September 7, 2020 at her home.

She was born in Topeka, Kansas on November 3, 2000 the daughter of Darren Brown and Heather (Bright) Norton.

She was a student in the Mission Valley School district where she graduated in 2019. Ryah loved her school. She had a contagious smile and laughter which would brighten your day. She also enjoyed watching cop shows on TV, and loved her pets; Sadie, Noelle and Sonny.

Ryah is survived by her parents, Heather (Brian) Norton of the home, Darren (Teresa) Brown of Ozawkie, her siblings; Colton (Tessa) Toy of Kansas City, Ks, Carter Toy of the home, Lillian Brown of Circleville, Ks, Shayla Wright of Hawaii, and Skyler Miller of Manhattan, Ks. Her grandparents that survive her are Sandy Bright of Findlay, Ohio, Ken and Sherry Bright of Clinton, Arkansas, Jerry and Carolyn Norton of Kerrville, Texas, Sharon Spencer of Osage Beach, Missouri and Sherry Brown of Garnett, Kansas.

She was loved by all those who knew her and will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

Ryah was cremated and private services will be held by her family at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Helping Hands Humane Society, sent in care of Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Ave., Topeka, Kansas 66603.

Online condolences and fond memories may be left at www.brennanmathenafh.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
BRENNAN MATHENA FUNERAL HOME
800 SW 6th Ave
Topeka, KS 66603
(785) 354-7706
