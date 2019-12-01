|
Ryan Scott Tolbert Ryan Scott Tolbert, 39, passed away on November 5, 2019 in Topeka, KS.
He was born on January 8, 1980, in Manhattan, KS, the son of Robert and Diane Tolbert.
The family moved to Topeka, KS, where Ryan attended Bishop Elementary and Jardine Middle School. He was a 1998 graduate of Topeka West High School. He then attended Kansas State University for 2 years. GO CATS!
He enjoyed working for the YMCA, where he was a membership recruiter, grant writer for fitness initiatives, and coordinator of youth events. On March 13, 2009, Ryan began his career with the Topeka Police Department. He was sworn in as an officer and served the city of Topeka until his death; his presence touched the lives of many. Ryan was a recipient of numerous awards including the Medal of Merit. He enjoyed several aspects of his job, one of which was training new recruits and taking several under his wing. He was fulfilled by his interactions with children and delighted in their happiness.
Ryan was a lifelong Lego creator and builder, passing on his love for them to his nieces and nephews. He was a baseball card and sports memorabilia collector, along with being a video game enthusiast and avid movie watcher. He had the ability to add humor to every situation, frequently quoting TV and movie lines.
He is survived by his parents Bob and Diane, sisters Kelley Kinder (Robert), Becky Tolbert-Ernst (Robert), nieces and nephews Sarah, Johnathon, Katie, Paxton and Emery. They lovingly referred to him as "Uncle Rynee".
He was preceded in death by his brother Cory, maternal grandparents Raymond and Francis Brown Sr., paternal grandparents Arthur and Esther Tolbert, Uncle Jim Tolbert, Uncle Jon Gjovig, cousin Damon Gjovig and his beloved dog Skittles.
Ryan will be dearly missed by all.
A celebration of life will be held at Dove Cremations and Funerals Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd, Topeka, KS, on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., with a family visitation beginning at 9:00 a.m.
Immediately following the service, Ryan will be laid to rest at Memorial Park Cemetery, 3616 SW 6th Ave, Topeka, KS.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Police Athletic League (PAL), 320 S. Kansas Avenue, Ste #100, Topeka, KS 66603 or the YMCA, 3635 SW Chelsea Drive, Topeka, KS 66614.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019