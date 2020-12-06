Ryan Wesley Kendall, "The Ryan" age 32, of Helena, MT passed away unexpectedly due to diabetic complications November 23, 2020. Ryan was born December 2, 1987 to Ron and Julie Kendall in Newton, KS. Ryan and his family resided in many places through his childhood including Goessel, KS; Seabrook, TX; Jonesboro, AR; and Palm Coast, FL. Ryan graduated from Flagler Palm Coast High School with honors in 2006 and pursued and received a Civil Engineering degree at University of Central Florida from which he received his Bachelor's in 2012. Ryan enjoyed traveling and seeing new places. Throughout his career he worked for Stahly Engineering and Associates in Helena, MT; Matthews Design Group in St. Augustine, FL; Flagler County Government in Palm Coast, FL; Greene and Bradford Engineering in Springfield, IL; and Illinois State Highway Department in Springfield, IL.
Ryan was a free spirit who had a passion for the Great Outdoors. He and his loyal dog, Jimbo Thrasher were always planning for their next outdoor adventure. It didn't matter if it was hunting, fishing, or hiking less traveled paths. Some of these recent destinations include Devil's Creek, Anaconda-Pintler Wilderness, and Page Creek in Montana.
Ryan had many life interests. He had passions for science, technology, and woodworking. He also found nutrition and cooking fascinating as he began to explore new recipes after being diagnosied with Diabetes. He and his mother spent hours creating new dishes, often adapting recipes to make them healthier.
Ryan was full of life and loved by many. He was the life of the party, evoking a smile from everyone in the room with an unexpected joke. His loyalties and dedication for his friends and family always shone through his actions, whether it be for helping his grandmother with her computer, pausing college to help his father in his battle with Pancreatic Cancer, or making sure to take his oldest nephews to NASA before he left Florida.
Ryan had a special relationship with his father, they were also 'Dos Amigos'. This was evident when he left his job to move to Springfield, IL with his father when he was temporarily assigned there.
Ryan is survived by his parents Ron and Julie Kendall, his sisters Aimee (Billy) Kirksey, Sarah (Mitch) Short, and Melanie (Ben) Marshall along with 4 nieces and 4 nephews of Palm Coast, FL. Other survivors include his grandmother Juanita Kendall of Grantville, KS, and many cousins, aunts, and uncles from near and far.
Ryan is preceded in death by his namesake, his great-grandfather John Wesley Kendall, grandparents John Kendall of Grantville, KS and Effie & Joseph Heller of Holton, KS.
A celebration of Ryan's life will be held at a later date. Donations can be made in Ryan's name with the American Diabetes Association
