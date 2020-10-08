Saditha Pearl (Stoops) Marshall, 81, of Topeka, passed away on Monday, October 5th, 2020. She was born on March 28, 1939 in Cherokee, Oklahoma to Ralph and Oletha (Van Sickle) Stoops. Her family moved to a farm south of Elk Falls, KS in 1944.
She graduated from Elk Falls High School in 1957. On June 15th, 1957 she married Kenneth D Marshall in Howard, KS., and four children were born to this union. They lived in various places in Kansas and in 1973, planted roots in Topeka, KS.
Saditha stayed home and raised her children until 1978 when she found her passion for nursing. She graduated with her LPN in 1978 (KAVT); EMT in 1980 (WU); RN in 1984 (SVSN) and her BSN in 1996 (WU). During her nursing career, she worked in various locations, including the Topeka State Hospital, Kansas Neurological Institute, and was the director of three different nursing homes in Kansas. Although most of her nursing career was spent as a psychiatric nurse, she worked in many different areas of nursing. Saditha loved her career and loved all the people she worked with, especially the children.
Everyone who met Saditha loved her and she loved them. She saw the good in people, even when they couldn't see it in themselves. Her laugh made her entire body shake, which only made her laugh harder. Saditha was an avid baker, who made some of the biggest and best cinnamon rolls in town. When you visited, she always had fresh baked cookies to share. She loved cooking, sewing, photography and loved all kinds of animals, especially her faithful companions, Misty (2009) & Mia, her beloved toy poodles.
Above all, her greatest joy was researching and reading the Bible for truths about God and his purposes for mankind and sharing it with all. When she retired from nursing, she spent as much time in the ministry as one of Jehovah's Witnesses.
Saditha is survived by her children; son Kevin (Jo) of Selah, WA, daughter Karen Marshall of Topeka, KS and son Kelly (Erica) of Topeka, KS; her brother Taze (Connie) Stoops of San Antonio, TX; 8 grandchildren & 9 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ken (2015); daughter, Vanita (1965); granddaughter, Sarah (2012); sister Belva Jean Stoops (2009) and both of her parents.
Per Saditha's wishes, cremation has been requested.
A Memorial service will be held Saturday, October 10, 2020, at 1PM via Zoom.
Send an email to request the link to the Zoom Memorial to SadithaMarshallMemorial@gmail.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Jehovah's Witness Worldwide Preaching Work at JW.ORG
.
Burial has been entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 206 E. Washington, P.O. Box 1233, Howard, KS 67349.