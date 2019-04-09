|
Sally A. Shaffer Sally Ann Shaffer, 77, of Topeka, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019.
A memorial ceremony will be held at 12:00 p.m. today, Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church, 817 SW Harrison St., Topeka, Kansas 66612.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hearing Improvement Kids Endowment Fund (HIKE), in care of First Presbyterian Church.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019