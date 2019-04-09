Home

Sally A. Shaffer Sally Ann Shaffer, 77, of Topeka, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019.

A memorial ceremony will be held at 12:00 p.m. today, Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church, 817 SW Harrison St., Topeka, Kansas 66612.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hearing Improvement Kids Endowment Fund (HIKE), in care of First Presbyterian Church.

To view the full obituary or leave a message for the family online, please visit www.ParkerPriceFH.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019
