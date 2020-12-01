1/1
Salvador Benavidez-Quirarte
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Salvador's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Salvador Benavidez-Quirarte, 81, Topeka, Kansas, passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family on Friday November 27, 2020, as a result of chronic kidney disease.

Salvador was born October 1, 1939, in Notchistlan, Zacatecas, Mexico, the son of Maximiano Benavidez Armas and Maria Del Carmen Quirarte Padilla. He came to the United States in the 1960's to help provide for his family in Mexico. He met the love of his life, Adela Gutierrez, in Emporia, Kansas, and married her on September 7, 1968. He was most proud of his loving wife, children, and grandchildren. One of his happiest moments was when he became a citizen of the United States. He was an avid soccer fan, enjoyed cooking family meals, watching westerns, and feeding the birds. Salvador was a generous man and helped people in different ways throughout his life. He was a devout Catholic and member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.

Salvador is survived by his children, Sylvia Benavidez Fernald and her husband Stan, Michael Benavidez and his wife Adriana, Eric James Benavidez, Melinda Rosa Corona and her husband, Gustavo; grandchildren, Philip Anthony Fernald and Lucia Adela Corona; three sisters and three brothers. He was preceded in death by his wife, Adela, infant daughter, Diana Benavidez, two sisters and one brother.

Rosary will be prayed at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 1008 NE Atchison, Topeka KS 66615. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. at the Church. Burial to follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery.

Due to COVID-19, masks and social distance are required.

Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, sent in care of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka, KS 66614. Condolences may be sent online to www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home
2801 SW Urish Road
Topeka, KS 66614
(785) 272-7888
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by CJOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved