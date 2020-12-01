Salvador Benavidez-Quirarte, 81, Topeka, Kansas, passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family on Friday November 27, 2020, as a result of chronic kidney disease.
Salvador was born October 1, 1939, in Notchistlan, Zacatecas, Mexico, the son of Maximiano Benavidez Armas and Maria Del Carmen Quirarte Padilla. He came to the United States in the 1960's to help provide for his family in Mexico. He met the love of his life, Adela Gutierrez, in Emporia, Kansas, and married her on September 7, 1968. He was most proud of his loving wife, children, and grandchildren. One of his happiest moments was when he became a citizen of the United States. He was an avid soccer fan, enjoyed cooking family meals, watching westerns, and feeding the birds. Salvador was a generous man and helped people in different ways throughout his life. He was a devout Catholic and member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.
Salvador is survived by his children, Sylvia Benavidez Fernald and her husband Stan, Michael Benavidez and his wife Adriana, Eric James Benavidez, Melinda Rosa Corona and her husband, Gustavo; grandchildren, Philip Anthony Fernald and Lucia Adela Corona; three sisters and three brothers. He was preceded in death by his wife, Adela, infant daughter, Diana Benavidez, two sisters and one brother.
Rosary will be prayed at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 1008 NE Atchison, Topeka KS 66615. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. at the Church. Burial to follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Due to COVID-19, masks and social distance are required.
Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, sent in care of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka, KS 66614. Condolences may be sent online to www.kevinbrennanfamily.com
